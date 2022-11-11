FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man on parole was arrested for being in possession of an unserialized firearm and ammunition, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Officers conducted a traffic stop in the area of Chestnut and Gettysburg avenues for a vehicle code violation.

Police say they discovered the driver was on active parole for carjacking. Officers searched the vehicle and found an unserialized firearm, loaded with 25 live rounds. Due to the parole violation, officers also searched the driver’s apartment where they located an additional 20 rounds of ammunition, a magazine, and a machete.

The suspect was arrested and booked into the Fresno County Jail on multiple weapons-related charges.