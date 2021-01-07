Fresno man killed in fiery solo vehicle crash in Madera County

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A Fresno man was killed Wednesday evening after a fiery solo vehicle crash in rural Madera County, according to the California Highway Patrol

Officers around 6:50 p.m. received a report of the crash along Avenue 7 1/2 east of Road 6, said Officer Greg Rodriguez. Emergency crews found a 2019 Honda that had struck a power pole and was engulfed in flames.

The driver, identified as a 47-year-old Fresno man, was found with fatal injuries and was declared dead at the scene.

An initial investigation found that the driver was heading west on Avenue 7 1/2 at an unknown speed when he made an unsafe turning movement to the right, causing the Honda to veer onto the shoulder and collide into the power pole.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation and the CHP does not know if alcohol or drugs were a factor at this point.