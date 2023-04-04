FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – A Fresno man is out over $14,000 after the car he thought he purchased from an accredited business was reported stolen by the original owner in Huntington Beach.

The suspect who sold him the car was arrested, but the business there is still standing.

Fresno County sheriff deputies arrested the suspect, 56-year-old Christopher Asher, Thursday morning. Asher has since posted bail.

Deputies are waiting on the DMV to come in and shut the business down. They want any other victims of this scam to step forward.

“I’ve always heard of being weary of the car salesman but not for this reason,” said the victim in this case, who did not want to be identified.

The man had saved up for over a year to get enough money for a down payment for a 2022 Toyota 4Runner. The exact color and model he wanted.

“I was being a little picky because it was my first new car,” he said.

He was referred by a friend to Artanis Automotive, a small, accredited dealership with a valid business license belonging to Christopher Asher.

Not wanting to let his dream car pass him by, he put $12,000 for a down payment on the car and signed with a finance company, the salesman, Asher recommended.

The finance company, Anchor Finance, is also a victim in this case.

“Shock would be the best way of putting it,” said the man on his reaction when the 4Runner was seized.

Shocked that the car he had thought was his for six months, was reported stolen by the original owner.

Asher was arrested Thursday morning on auto theft and forgery charges.

“He used somebody that he knows to get their record, the clean license,” said Tony Botti with the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

The car belonged to a broker in Huntington Beach. They reported the car stolen after an alleged check from Asher for $58,000, bounced.

“Didn’t see a lot of red flags, they had an A+ on the Better Business Bureau,” said the victim.

We checked, and there is an A+ business profile on Artanis Automotive. Now, officials want you to be aware.

“That business is still there, and we wouldn’t put it past Mr. Asher to go back and continue to conduct business despite having all of this in the news and him being arrested,” said Botti.

Asher is set to be in court on May 19th. Investigators believe there are more victims out there.

If you believe you could be a victim of this scam, you’re asked to contact the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office at (559) 600-3111, or their HEAT (Help Eliminate Auto Thefts) Department.