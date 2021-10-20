Fresno man identified as victim found dead in car by Selma police

SELMA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno County Coroner’s Office has identified a man who was found dead in his car on Wednesday.

Around 3:00 a.m., police responded to the area of McCall and Mountain View avenues in Selma for a report of a car crash. Upon arrival, officers say they found Tracy Chance, 61 of Fresno, dead inside a 2002 Toyota Corrolla that was in a ditch.

Homicide detectives from the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene and say, “the nature of his injuries were not consistent with a traffic collision.”

According to investigators, Chance was known to park in the area where his vehicle was discovered to sleep. Detectives have not identified any persons of interest or determined a motive for the homicide.

This is an ongoing investigation and anyone who wishes to share information they believe may be related to the case is asked to contact Detective Aurelio Flores at (559) 600-8208.