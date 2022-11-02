FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was found dead in his home Wednesday evening in Fresno, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Around 8:30 p.m. police say they were called to conduct a welfare check on a resident who lived on the 4500 block of North Anna Street.

As officers approached the door, they say they found a man dead on the floor with a gunshot wound.

Police say there were no other people at the house and immediately began setting up for investigation.

The Fresno Police Department is locating witnesses and conducting an investigation to understand how this incident occurred.