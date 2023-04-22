FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE / KGPE) – A Fresno man was killed Saturday night, authorities say, after he lost control of his SUV and was ejected from the vehicle.

The California Highway Patrol says its officers were dispatched to a crash on Friant Road, north of Lost Merrill Road, around 7:30 p.m.

Investigators say the 42-year-old man and his three adult passengers were going southbound on Friant Road when the GMC Envoy veered to the right, went onto the shoulder of the road, and overturned.

Officers say that the SUV came to rest on its roof with the man underneath; he died at the scene from his injuries.

Investigators say they noticed the driver’s seatbelt appeared to be broken and failed to keep the man in his seat during the crash.

The three passengers, 32-year-old Cheyenne Perry of Coarsegold, 29-year-old Sara Davis of Visalia, and 34-year-old Monica Mitchell of Fresno suffered minor to major injuries.

The CHP says the use of alcohol may have been a factor in this crash, in addition to the possibility of street racing or reckless driving activity.

The investigation is ongoing and the man’s name is being withheld pending the next-of-kin notification.