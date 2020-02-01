Fresno man arrested on pimping charges following Clovis massage parlor investigation

CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE) — A Fresno man was arrested on pimping charges Thursday as the result of an investigation into human trafficking and prostitution at several Clovis massage parlors, according to the Clovis Police Department.

Officers arrested Xin Hua Cai, 52, of Fresno, after a wrap-up of an investigation following allegations of illegal activity occurring at multiple massage parlors in Clovis, police said.

During the investigation, a woman at one of the parlors was arrested for prostitution.

Sgt. Jim Munro says while these cases are not rampant in Clovis, he wants anyone with any information on this type of criminal activity to contact police.

“If they are propositioned that is a sign and that’s typically where a lot of the information we get comes from because they’re propositioned, but even if they hear it from a friend relative, that something may be going on, we will look into it,” said Sgt. Munro.

Police say Cai owned a third massage parlor in Fresno but it closed down for unrelated reasons.

Cai was booked into the Fresno County Jail on one felony count of pimping, police said.

