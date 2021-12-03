Fresno man arrested in Lindsay for attempting to kidnap 8-year-old girl, police say

LINDSAY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Fresno area man has been arrested by Lindsay police after attempting to kidnap an 8-year-old girl on Thursday, according to Lindsay police officials.

Just before 3:00 p.m., Lindsay police responded to the 300 block of N. Westwood for a report of an attempted child abduction.

Upon arrival, officers say the reporting party told police an unknown man had tried to grab her 8-year-old daughter while they were standing outside of Jefferson Elementary School in Lindsay.

Officers say even though classes weren’t in session due to the school’s minimum day schedule, the after-school program was placed on lock-down as police checked the area and reviewed surveillance video.

Authorities say after police confirmed the suspect was no longer in the area, the lock-down was lifted.

According to police, the mother and 8-year-old girl were not injured and no medical attention was needed after the incident.

On Thursday around 7:30 a.m., officials say Lindsay police observed a man matching the suspect’s description at the Lindsay City Park.

Police say the man was identified as William McDaniel, 31. According to investigators, McDaniel is a transient from the Fresno area and was placed under arrest on attempted kidnapping and felony child endangerment charges.

Authorities say he was later booked at the South County Detention Facility.

Lindsay police officials are asking anyone with information of similar incidents regarding McDaniel please contact the Lindsay Police Department at (559) 562-2511.