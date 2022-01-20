Fresno man arrested in Indiana for shooting that left one dead in 2020, police say

Fresno Police Department officials say Abel Echartea was arrested in Indiana for the 2020 homicide.

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KPGE) – A Fresno man has been arrested in Indiana in connection to a 2020 homicide in central Fresno, according to Fresno Police Department officials.

On Dec. 23, 2020, around 7:30 p.m., officers responded to an apartment complex in the 4000 block of Fruit Avenue regarding a ShotSpotter activation of seven rounds.

As officers were responding to the scene, officials say dispatch received multiple 911 calls about a shooting victim in the area.

Upon arrival, police say they located Philip Ozuna, 37 of Fresno, on the ground suffering from several gunshot wounds.

Philip Ozuna (pictured above) was shot and killed on Dec. 23, 2020, in central Fresno.

According to officials, Ozuna was transported to a local hospital for treatment but was pronounced dead by medical personnel shortly after.

Homicide detectives investigating the incident say Abel Echartea, 32 of Fresno, was identified as the person responsible for Ozuna’s death and obtained an arrest warrant for Echartea after learning he had potentially fled the state.

On Tuesday, authorities say members of the U.S. Marshall’s Fugitive Task Force had located and arrested Echartea in Marion, Indiana.

According to officials, Echartea, who was a gang member, was booked into the Grant County Jail.

Police say Echartea is currently waiting to be extradited back to Fresno County and that this is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.