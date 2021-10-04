Fresno man arrested in connection to shooting death of a mother and son in Fresno Friday

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Police have arrested and charged the man they say is responsible for the shooting death of two people in southeast Fresno on Friday.

Police say Eric Heard, 37, was charged in the deaths of Fanchon Moore, 33, and her son Antonio Rodriguez, 17. Investigators say he fled the scene of the shooting Friday was detained shortly after by the Fresno Police Department’s M.A.G.E.C. Tactical Team.

Heard, who detectives say is Moore’s brother and Rodriguez’s uncle, was booked into the Fresno County Jail on two counts of murder.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Fresno police.

