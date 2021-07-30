Fresno man arrested in connection to homeless encampment shooting, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno police say they have arrested and charged a Fresno man for a homicide that took place at a homeless encampment in Fresno last Monday.

Police say Lejon McCoy, 35, of Fresno, was arrested by detectives and charged for the murder of Rafael Llamas Lopez, 33 of Fresno, after he was killed on July 16 near California Avenue and Highway 99.

Officers say they responded to the homeless encampment last Monday just before 8:00 p.m. regarding a victim of a shooting.

According to police, officers found the victim, Lopez, suffering from a gunshot wound at the scene and say he later died at Community Regional Medical Center due to his injuries.

Authorities say the suspect, McCoy, is currently in custody at the Fresno County Jail after being arrested on unrelated charges.