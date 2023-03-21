CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Fresno man has been arrested for the tenth time in a single month, according to the Clovis Police Department.

38-year-old Keith Chastain was booked into the Fresno County Jail for the tenth time since Feb. 19, 2023, officials say.

The most recent arrest took place Tuesday evening when Clovis Police say they received a call about a stolen truck that Chastain was suspected of driving.

An officer located the stolen truck driving in Old Town Clovis and followed it until additional officers were in the area, according to authorities. Officers initiated a high-risk traffic stop in front of the Clovis Police Department and arrested Chastain without incident.

Photo Credit: Clovis Police Department

Officers say he was the only person in the stolen truck and was on his way to pick up his personal property from the police department when he was arrested.

During these 10 arrests in 31 days, Chastain was arrested by Clovis Police six times – and other agencies four times.

Chastain is facing 18 felonies and 15 misdemeanors with charges including stealing six vehicles, DUI, vandalism, fraud, possession of a controlled substance, and more, according to officials.