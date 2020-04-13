FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) — Fresno man also known as ‘Mr.Rib’ cooked free meals for those in need on Easter Sunday.

Ned Mallory or Mr.Rib used donations to purchase food while using his portable kitchen on Peach and Olive Avenues to prepare meals.

“It’s very important to me because God told me to do it. I don’t do it to be seen, I do it because God gave it to my heart, I’ve been doing it since 1997 and I’m not tired yet.” Mallory said.

Mallory is usually cooking and serving food on major holidays. By the end of the afternoon, he had served hundreds of meals that included beans, ribs, turkey, corn, and chicken.

