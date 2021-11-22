Fresno malls, stores prepare for return of massive crowds during holiday shopping season

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – For the first time since the pandemic began, the holiday shopping rush will seemingly be back to normal.

Long lines and of course that mad scramble to score the best deals on Black Friday which means local malls and shops are hoping it doesn’t turn into a madhouse.

It was a busy Monday at the Fashion Fair Mall in Fresno and the decorations, a sign that the hustle and bustle of holiday shopping is here.

“Our sales are strong, and we see a pent-up demand for shoppers, and we want the people of Fresno to really experience a fun, festive, and gift-filled holiday shopping season,” says Brian Malony, with the Fashion Fair Mall.

With just a few days out from one of the busiest times for shopping, Malony says he’s expecting a large turnout of shoppers and that means ramping up safety measures.

“Fashion Fair is fully prepared and ready for a great day of shopping, particularly this weekend, but for the entirety of this holiday season,” says Malony.

Other local mall representatives were not able to comment about the exact safety and security protocols in the works prior to Black Friday, but the Fresno police department says they’re working closely with local malls to ensure a safe and fun shopping experience.

They’re following COVID-19 19 safety measures and with holiday shopping on the rise, the mall will be staffed, ready to respond to demand.

“Fully prepared and ready to see that wave of shoppers come in and excited for that holiday fun, the mall is prepared, staffed, ready to go,” says Malony.

In Old Town Clovis, while some are not too keen on shopping this season, others are ready to shop.

“I really like the experience of being in the store, listening to the music, and just spending my time just going out,” says Maddie Mills, a shopper.

The Fashion Fair Mall offers options to cater to all shoppers’ needs, extending curbside and at-store pickup, and the option to buy now and pay later.

Throughout the holiday season, business hours at the mall will be extended.