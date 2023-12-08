FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – The Palestinian flag was raised in Downtown Fresno at Eaton Plaza on Friday afternoon.

Organizers of the event Yasir Amireh and City Councilmember Miguel Arias were joined by members of the Palestinian community of Fresno.

“In the past years, we have celebrated the rich diversity, by raising flags and hosting festivals, that honor our communities. This year alone our city has raised the flag of Armenia, Mexico, Juneteenth, the LGBTQ community, Ukraine, Isreal, and now the Palestine flag,” said City Council member Miguel Arias. “We raise these flags as a symbol that the city of Fresno loves all of us.”

Speakers made further descriptions of how the people of Gaza feel, based upon what happened there, from expressing those lives that have been lost to those who are helping in the city of Palestine such as nurses, doctors, and other officials.

Those who spoke at the flag-raising say the act was to symbolize the unity of the Palestinian community in Fresno. The national anthem of Palestine was also played as the flag was raised.

