FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An arson investigation is underway after a fire at a Fresno liquor store Friday morning, according to the Fresno Fire Department.

Fire crews respond to Shields and West avenues around 5:00 a.m. for a report of a fire at the G&G liquor store. When crews arrived flames and smoke were coming out of the windows.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.