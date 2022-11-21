FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — On the heels of the mass shooting in Colorado Springs, the LGBTQ community here in Fresno is on alert. Splash manager Trent Cross says the club shooting really hit home, so much his family started reaching out to see if he was ok.

“My mom texted me and she was like be safe,” he said.

He says the LGBTQ community in Fresno and across the nation is no stranger to violence.

“It’s definitely upsetting but given the politically charged rhetoric the last few years surrounding trans people in bathrooms, drag queens and story hours and things like that… it is upsetting but we’re used to hearing people have bad opinions about us,” said Cross.

Cross says they’re staying proactive, and that security is their highest priority and that’s why they usually have more people staffed than required.

“We also have one of the largest security systems in Fresno over 65 cameras on our entire property that are continuously monitored. We usually have 8 to 10 guards on any Friday or Saturday night,” he said.

“We know they’re out there and we even have a plan for our church in case of a mass shooting,” said Pastor Bill Knezovich.

Pastor Knezovich at Our Savior’s Lutheran church says more than 50 percent of their congregation is LGBTQ and that they’ve had their facilities vandalized before.

“This last one in Colorado springs really hit home, not only me but the members in my congregation … the hatred of my people, and me because I’m gay too so just thinking about always having to look over your shoulder.”

But cross says the LGBTQ community is strong especially here in Fresno.

“We’re going to keep ourselves safe, and when things like this happen, we’re going to be stronger together,” said Cross.

Cross says they also reached out to the Fresno Police Department to see if they are going to do extra patrolling in Tower in response to the shooting in Colorado.