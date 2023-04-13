FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Controversy continued Thursday over serial red light running throughout the city of Fresno, especially at the intersection of Friant Road and Shepherd Avenue.

That’s the site of the deadly crash early Wednesday morning when a tow truck failed to stop at a red light and hit and killed 22-year-old Amaya Chenot.

Police Chief Paco Balderrama and Fresno City Councilmember Garry Bredefeld both agree there is a problem with people running red lights, and that a loss of life, like what was seen Wednesday, is always a possibility when these incidents occur.

The horrific crash is a deadly example of dangerous red light running at the intersection, which can be seen in the video from Friant Roulette.

Police Chief Paco Balderrama says that getting the dangerous intersection under control is a top priority.

“What good is it if we lower the violent crime rate by double digits, if we still have an unsafe community and people are still being injured and killed, just simply by driving around,” said Chief Balderrama.

Chief Balderrama says since January 2022, there have been 15 collisions at the crossing, six of which resulted in injury and the death of Chenot.

The Fresno Police Department already patrols the area more than any other, but they are willing to step up and increase patrols there if that’s what it takes, says Chief Balderrama.

“You’re talking less than 1% of the time in a 24-hour period, where there’s an actual accident. But certainly, having a higher visibility of police officers is gonna help to reduce traffic accidents, and we are certainly willing to do that,” Chief Balderrama said.

In 2005, the city of Fresno utilized red light cameras as a way to cut down on the incidents, and to make revenue through tickets. When the revenue numbers fell well short of expectations, the city council voted not to renew its contract with Nestor Traffic Systems.

The city has been without them ever since.

When asked if he would consider a move to bring them back to the city and his district where the fatal crash occurred, council member Garry Bredefeld gave his answer on the matter at hand.

“I’m not gonna bring it back. We saw the problems that were with it, we tried it, the city tried it, and other cities have tried it with having problems as well. I think we just need to continue to beef up our traffic enforcement division,” said Bredefeld.

The same question was posed to Chief Balderrama, and while he deferred to the city, he said he would be on board if it makes sense.

“I am a big proponent of technology. You know, we use technology in the police department, and if it’s gonna keep our community safe, if it’s gonna help the police to solve crime, if it’s going to save lives and keep people from being hurt, I’m gonna be for it,” he said.

When asked bout the video from Friant Roulette, which showed a police officer who seemed to ignore a person that ran a red light, Chief Balderrama says they ran the car number, and that officer was actually going to a “priority zero call”, the highest priority, which could mean life or death.

Chief Balderrama said the investigation into the fatal crash is still under investigation, but added they treat crashes like it, similar to homicide investigations.