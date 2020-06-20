Fresno leaders reveal the Police Reform Commission, say there will be ‘uncomfortable conversations’

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – Fresno city leaders announced Friday the 37 members of its new Police Reform Commission.

They will be tasked with changing policy within the department and taking a stand against police brutality.

“This a transformational time in our history and we have the opportunity of a lifetime to address longstanding issues of racial injustice and meaningful police reform,” Mayor Lee Brand said.

Taskforce members come from a diverse set of backgrounds, including faith leaders, law enforcement officers, and community advocates.

“I wanted to be a part of it. I think that it’s time. I don’t want to do away with law enforcement at all, but I do want to see it happening in a different way, a way that’s both safe for us and the police,” said community organizer Aaron Foster.

The group will lead by Oliver Baines, a former police officer, and councilmember. He was called out of retirement for the task.

“This is an incredible moment in time, not only in this country, but in our community, and if I’m called to serve – I’m going to serve,” said Baines.

The commission will begin meeting immediately. In 90 days they will present recommendations to Fresno City Council.

Council president Miguel Arias said they know it’s a small timeline for such a big task, but there’s a reason.

“Over the next 90 days this council will most likely hire a new chief, adopt a budget, agree to a new contract with the police union so we want to make sure we have all those recommendations before those three important things take place,” he said.

Leaders also thanked the Fresno State NAACP for the peaceful demonstration and push for reform. They also praised the younger generation for leading the charge.

“This commission will have a lot of uncomfortable conversations, but let’s get uncomfortable together because I think it’s time. It’s long overdue,” Councilmember Luis Chavez said.

In addition to the commission meetings, there will be community meetings for the public to weigh in as well.

