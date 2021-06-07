Fresno leaders launch new foundation aimed at reaching city’s youth

FRESNO, California. (KSEE) – Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer announced a new foundation aimed at improving the lives of the city’s youth on Monday.

City leaders gathered for a press conference at Fresno City Hall to kick off the formation of the One Fresno Foundation, targeting the city’s young people.

“Our youth are truly the leaders of tomorrow, but they’re also the leaders of today and it is incumbent that we invest in them,” said Dyer.

Dyer hopes the non-profit will be able to fund a variety of programs to give children, especially those in disadvantaged neighborhoods, a chance to do things they otherwise would not.

“I think it will be a great foundation to really help bolster the kids in our community to go places that they never thought they would ever go,” said Jervis Cole, a board member of the One Fresno Foundation.

Specific programs are still being worked out, but Dyer mentioned financing visits to college campuses, scholarships, and paying for sports uniforms and competitions.

“We’re excited about the opportunity to serve and support our youth, particularly those who have been marginalized, disadvantaged and perhaps left behind,” said Fresno Deputy Mayor Mathew Grundy.

Dyer and his wife Diane provided the organizations first donation, a $25,000 dollar check.

Cal Viva Health also put $20,000.

“We have a very poor community, we have kids that grow up in environments that ultimately cause them to grow up in gangs or a lifestyle of crime. We want to break that cycle. We will break that cycle and a part of that is going to be through the One Fresno Foundation,” explained Dyer.