SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KGPE) – Local leaders are speaking out following the mass shooting over the weekend in Sacramento. Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer and Police Chief Paco Balderrama say changes need to be made in the criminal justice system.

Both Dyer and Balderrama say their hearts go out to the victim’s families. However, they say that because California has some of the strictest gun control laws, changes need to be made to make the state tougher on crime.

“What I do know about tragedy is that most of the time it’s avoidable. And unfortunately, in this instance we have six people killed, and another 12 people injured, and it just didn’t have to happen. And I hope we can learn from it and make the changes we need in our criminal justice system, so it doesn’t happen again,” said Mayor Dyer.

Mayor Dyer says lawmakers need to make changes to California’s criminal justice system after this weekend’s mass shooting in Sacramento.

He says that with some of the strictest gun laws in the country, the issue lies with how crime is prosecuted.

“There seems to be a disregard for human life. People’s willingness to pull out a firearm and shoot it indiscriminately at times and to know that unintended people get injured and killed,” said Mayor Dyer.

With one arrest made so far, the criminal background of all the suspects involved is not known yet. One suspect who’s been arrested, identified as 26-year-old Dandrae Martin, did have an outstanding warrant out of Riverside County for a misdemeanor crime.

Still, Chief Paco Balderrama agrees with Dyer and says they’ve already been in communication with his office to better prepare for any upcoming events Fresno has to make sure the city has a plan in place in case something like this happens in Fresno.

Balderrama says that while he hopes it never does, he is also urging for changes to be made.

“I know that California has some of the strictest gun laws in the country and those simply have not worked. We have to do something else, and we have to do something real. Violent crime has gone up in the past few years because there’s fewer consequences,” said Balderrama.

As for the one victim from Selma, Mayor Dyer says his heart goes out to her family, and he says it’s an example of how crime and mass shootings can really hit close to home.