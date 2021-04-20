Fresno leaders ask for peace in wake of Chauvin trial verdict

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — As the jury in the trial of Derek Chauvin, a former Minneapolis police officer charged in George Floyd’s death, deliberates, local leaders Tuesday are calling for “justice and peace” upon announcement of the verdict.

Local pastors alongside Mayor Jerry Dyer, District Attorney Lisa Smittcamp, Police Chief Paco Balderrama and Sheriff Margaret Mims are scheduled to gather in front of the Fresno courthouse to speak on the matter Tuesday.

The news conference is scheduled to begin at 11:00 a.m.