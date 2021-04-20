Fresno leaders ask for peace in wake of Chauvin trial verdict

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — As the jury in the trial of Derek Chauvin, a former Minneapolis police officer charged in George Floyd’s death, deliberates, local leaders Tuesday are calling for “justice and peace” upon announcement of the verdict.

Local pastors alongside Mayor Jerry Dyer, District Attorney Lisa Smittcamp, Police Chief Paco Balderrama and Sheriff Margaret Mims are scheduled to gather in front of the Fresno courthouse to speak on the matter Tuesday.

The news conference is scheduled to begin at 11:00 a.m.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

NFL DRAFT
April 29 2021 12:00 am

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com