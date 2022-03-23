FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – There is a warning circulating in Fresno for consumers looking to improve their yards for the warmer weather ahead to be on the lookout for a landscaping scam.

There are landscapers going door to door in Fresno offering lawn services but some are being accused of illegally doing so and charging thousands of dollars.

We have talked to several people who say they have been taken for thousands of dollars.

It is illegal for someone to charge more than $500 dollars without a contractor license from the state of California. But they are reportedly doing it anyway and cashing in.

Leroy Bethea of Fresno is coming forward to talk about a landscaping nightmare.

“I wanted to help others in the community be alarmed and alert when people are soliciting them at home,” Bethea said.

Someone knocked on his door and offered to lay topsoil in his plant beds.

He was handed a business card but no business name.



“Unfortunately, I was bamboozled,” Bethea said.

The landscaper said it would be a great deal, charging per bag of materials.



“They were instructed to provide topsoil for all of my palm trees and flower beds and so forth.”

Two hours later, the landscaper handed him a bill for more than two grand.

“It was going to cost me $2,000 for a job that could’ve been just $500,” Bethea said.

The Better Business Bureau told us this is an illegal activity.

Anyone charging more than $500 for work, has to have a contractor license to do so.

“This particular one you brought my attention to, we saw several weeks ago,” Blair Looney, Better Business Bureau of Central California, said.

“Just the few houses and homeowners that I know that were victimized, it’s over thousands of dollars.”

The BBB investigates landscape scams and says several are happening right now in the Central Valley.

Blair Looney says if someone comes to knock on your door, you should ask them this question:

“Can I have your contractor license number with the state?”

The California State License Board even has a disclaimer on their website to be advised that unlicensed individuals pose a risk to you and your family’s financial security.

“Make sure they are properly licensed to do what they do and they’re legitimate,” Bethea said.

If you want to double-check a business’ contractor license number, you can do so here.

Have you been taken advantage of in a scam?

Contact CBS47 On Your Side at onyourside@cbsfresno.com.