Fresno, Kings, Madera counties move to Red Tier: ‘We have got to stay on track and do things correctly’

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KGPE) – Fresno, Kings, and Madera counties moved into California’s Red Tier on Tuesday after county officials reported COVID-19 case and positivity rates low enough to do so, according to the state.

A move into the Red Tier means more businesses such as restaurants, gyms, and museums can open indoors at a limited capacity without violating public health orders.

“This doesn’t mean going to red means green light,” David Luchini with the Fresno County Department of Public Health said. “We have got to stay on track and do things correctly so we can continue the process of going down the colored tiers.”

Fresno County has a case rate of 8.3 new daily cases per 100,000 people.

In Madera County, Tuesday marked the first time the county has been able to move from the Purple Tier to the Red Tier.

“Madera County is moving in the right direction. We’re still in a race. The race is against these COVID variants that we see but we definitely have a sense that this is the last leg and we want to make sure that people in the last leg of this race don’t ease up but still push through so that were able to open up completely and get back to a new normal,” Madera County Public Health Director Sara Bosse said.

The latest state numbers show transmission rates are decreasing in the Central Valley – something many residents and business owners hoped to hear.

“Any organization right now that’s involved in performing arts or in arts in general is having a hard time surviving,” said Ruth Saludes, the executive director of Arte Américas.

Saludes says, like many businesses, Arte Américas has struggled in the last year.

But following the news that Fresno County is moving into the Red Tier, she hopes progress will continue.

The first art exhibition Arte Américas hopes to have indoors is to showcase the art of Mendota High School students.

“We put off a lot of things, like everybody else, and we’re just hoping that things will get better and every day.”