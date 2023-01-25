FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A program described as the first of its kind will provide more three-to-15-year-old children in Fresno the chance to participate in city-sponsored leagues by lowering costs from $75 per program to $20 per program.

The Youth Sports Fee Waiver Program was announced Wednesday by Fresno City Councilmember Tyler Maxwell and Mayor Jerry Dyer. Maxwell says $300,000 was set aside to reduce fees for eligible children in an effort to ensure all youth have access to city-sponsored recreational programs including basketball, soccer, flag football, t-ball, and fitness camps – regardless of their financial situation at home.

All children participating in the sports program will receive a free welcome kit including a sports bag, reusable water bottle, sports jersey, and shorts.

Making an investment into our children early on is the best investment we can make into our City. By lowering financial barriers, we are opening the door of athletics to many children who may have otherwise been excluded from these types of programs. Tyler Maxwell – Fresno City Council President

To qualify, children must live in the City of Fresno and families must demonstrate financial need through:

Household income at or below 150% of the Federal Poverty Line (can show a paystub, W-2 form, or tax return) Show documents to provide proof of participation in another need-based program such as Aid to Families with Dependent Children (AFDC) Foster Youth, CalWORKs, EBT, SNAP, WIC, PG&E’s CARE or FERA program, or Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF).

To apply, click here or call the PARCS customer service team at (559) 621-7529.

Families can also apply in person at the Dickey Youth Community Center located at 1515 E. Divisadero Street during normal business hours.