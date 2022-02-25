FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – After seven years’ service, Fresno Police K9 Jax is retiring from the department.

In a post on Facebook, the Fresno Police Department wrote that eight-year-old Jax, who is originally from Slovakia, has spent his years of service as a faithful partner to Sgt. Donovan Pope.





In addition to his usual duties, which include being a bomb detection dog, Jax is also a favorite with crowds at public events.

Jax’s retirement will be with the family of his handler Sgt. Pope, including spending time with cats, chickens, goats, pigs and sheep.