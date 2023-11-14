FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – The United States Senate confirmed Ana de Alba of Fresno to serve as a judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit.

The appointment of Judge Ana De Alba to federal court is described as an inspiration to lawyers in the San Joaquin Valley who hope to make a difference in their community, according to Fresno-area congress member Rep. Jim Costa.

Judge Ana de Alba has dedicated her career to public service and improving our legal system. A native of Dos Palos and an experienced jurist, she brings a wealth of knowledge and experience, which will be an asset to the Ninth Circuit Court. Rep. Jim Costa

Senator Alex Padilla says he was proud to recommend and confirm Judge de Alba as the first Latina to serve on the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of California.

“The daughter of immigrants from Mexico, Judge de Alba’s path to her confirmation to the Ninth Circuit today embodies the American Dream,” said Padilla.

According to the Senate Judiciary Committee members, Judge de Alba’s federal and state judicial experience – coupled with her litigation background – has prepared her to join the appellate bench.