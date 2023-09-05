Fresno City Council introduces new ordinance to crack down on catalytic converter theft

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno City Attorney Andrew Janz announced Tuesday that his

office is joining the California Statewide Catalytic Converter Taskforce.

The City Attorney will now partner with various agencies including several District Attorney’s Offices throughout the state as well as other city and federal law enforcement agencies

to implement an ordinance the Fresno City Council passed earlier in the year.

Janz says joining the task force reaffirms Fresno’s commitment to public safety and justice.

In February of 2023, the Fresno City Council passed a new ordinance that created stiffer penalties for thefts of catalytic converters along with requiring recycling companies to verify ownership before purchasing converters.

Fresno County Deputy District Attorney Adam Kook, who locally leads the task force says the implementation of this new ordinance will allow the City Attorney’s Office to address the simple possession of catalytic converters, which has not yet been addressed in state law.

According to officials, catalytic convertor thefts have spiked across the country in recent years from 1,298 reported in 2018 to 52,206 in 2021.

“Combining the efforts of the District Attorney’s Office with those from the City Attorney’s Office will further strengthen law enforcement’s commitment in the fight against catalytic converter thefts and holding those who commit these crimes accountable,” said Kook.