FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities are investigating after seven inmates were transported to a local hospital Tuesday night, according to Fresno County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Tony Botti.

Botti said late Tuesday night, jail staff noticed several inmates appeared ill after showing symptoms of being exposed to or ingesting an unknown substance.

“All inmates are now doing ok and an investigation is underway,” Botti said.