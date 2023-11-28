FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno is the worst region for working households, according to an analysis done by the Ludwig Institute for Shaped Economic Prosperity.

The LISEP local analysis provides localized economic metrics for the 50 largest Metropolitan Statistical Areas (MSAs) in the United States.

According to the analysis, 57.4% of households in Fresno earn incomes that do not allow them to meet their basic needs, making it the lowest-ranked city on the list. The first-ranked cities on the list the San Jose, Sunnyvale, and Santa Clara.

The analysis looked at the true living cost, the true rate of unemployment out of the population, and true weekly earnings.

These things were to determine the MSA for an accurate and detailed understanding of the economic well-being of the middle and working class in each of the metropolitan areas.

The analysis states that Frenso experienced the 17th fastest rental housing inflation since 2005 and the typical worker in Fresno lost 3% of their purchasing power in 2023 since then.

The cost of necessities in the Fresno MSA for a 4-person family increased 65.7% since 2005 from $57,432 to $95,164.