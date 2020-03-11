Fresno is the fourth most forgetful city, says Uber

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 06: Arriving passengers wait to board Uber vehicles at the new ‘LAX-it’ ride-hail passenger pickup lot at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) on November 6, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. The airport has instituted a ban on Lyft, Uber and taxi curbside pickups as airport construction increases during a modernization program. Passengers have complained of long wait times and confusion at the pickup area, especially during peak hours. Passengers must depart their terminal and then ride a shuttle bus or walk to the separate pickup lot. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno is number four on a ranking of the ten most forgetful cities in the country, according to a survey conducted by Uber.

The rideshare company’s findings were published Tuesday and places the Texan city of Lubbock as the topmost forgetful. It was followed by Oxford, Mississippi and College Station, Texas. The Stanislaus County city of Modesto was number five.

Among the most commonly forgotten items were a phone, wallet, and keys. Unsurprisingly, the company found that Uber riders are most forgetful on Fridays, Saturdays, and late at night.

