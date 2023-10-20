FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Say that a zombie apocalypse was to break out… tomorrow. Would Fresno residents survive in a zombie apocalypse? Or what if vampires come to the city? Would vampires survive and thrive in Fresno?

In the event of a Zombie apocalypse, officials with lawnlove.com say they compared the 200 biggest U.S. cities based on five zombie survival categories: vulnerability, hideouts, supplies, protection, and mobility. They also considered population density, access to “bunkers” and hunting gear stores, for example, among 30 total metrics.

Fresno, CA, ranked as the 81st best city to survive a zombie apocalypse. Officials say its vulnerability rank rests at 183, its hideouts rank is 134, its supplies rank is 37, its protection rank is 31, and its mobility rank is 77. For these rankings, factors including population density, physical inactivity rate, hospitals per square mile, share of homes with basements, number of supermarkets and pharmacies, walk score, number of airports, and other factors were taken into consideration. To see the full methodology used, click here.

What about vampires? Would they be able to survive and thrive in Fresno? Officials with lawnlove.com say… maybe not.

In their study, also made to encourage blood donations, Fresno ranks as the 244th best city for vampires, and while it’s not the worst, it might not be the most comfortable city for them.

Officials say Fresno’s food for and drink for vampires ranks at 37, their lair safety rank rests at 376, their deterrents rank is 473, their community rank is 39 and their entertainment rank is 35. For these rankings, factors such as the number of potential victims, blood centers, cannibalism legality, historic cloud cover, number of Christian churches, werewolf clubs, vampire groups, nightlife options, and other factors were taken into consideration. To see the full methodology used, click here.

In the event of a zombie apocalypse, officials say the best city to go to is Houston, TX. Los Angeles, CA, ranks as the fifth best to survive in a zombie apocalypse.

Regarding vampires, officials say the best city for vampires is New York, NY, while the worst city for vampires to be in is Buckeye, AZ. Los Angeles ranks as the fifth-best city for vampires.