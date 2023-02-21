FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A new study by Zumper.com shows that Fresno is the 3rd worst place for people to retire.

The report analyzed 100 cities across the nation and compiled data that includes metrics on housing affordability, healthcare availability, weather, transportation, tax friendliness, and satisfaction of renters ages 45 and over.

Each city received a ranking and a weighted score for each metric: median 1-bedroom rent prices accounted for 25% of the weighted score, weather satisfaction accounted for 20% and the volume of healthcare resources accounted for 15%. Overall satisfaction and social security tax accounted for 10% each, while transportation, air quality, outdoor recreation satisfaction, and state income tax accounted for 5% each.

Fresno also received an “F” grade for the air quality index category.

According to the study by Zumper.com, dissatisfaction trended highest in the cost of living category, with rent prices described as being disproportional from the quality of housing available.