FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Irrigation District is kicking it into high gear to prevent flooding in Fresno county, while also capturing the runoff from the expected record rain and snow in the forecast.

“We’re thinking it’s gonna be somewhere between a 50 to 75-year-old storm event and the canals, especially in the urban areas, are going to be near capacity,” said Bill Stretch Manager of the Fresno Irrigation District.

The Fresno Irrigation District is taking the proper precautions to prevent canals in Fresno County from overflowing and flooding nearby homes and streets, ahead of the storms.

Over the weekend we can expect several inches of rain and melting of the record snowfall in the mountains.

“If you drive around, a lot of our canals are dry right now, we have a lot of people asking us you know why is it that a lot of your basins are held down low and that’s in preparation for the storms coming this weekend,” said Stretch.

The district has 700 miles of canals that flow into its 35 ponding basins. The basins provide more than 900 acres of water storage.

A few of the district’s basins are already full of water that was transferred from Fresno and Clovis ponding basins, but the district says it has the resources to walk the tightrope.

“It’s a balancing act, making sure we got capacity in our canals, and then we need a place to take that water, so that where our recharge basins throughout fid really come into play,” said Stretch.

The Fresno Irrigation District expects to deliver the water received from the storms to farmers in a couple of weeks