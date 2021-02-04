Fresno Housing Authority CEO & executive director to leave post for Bay Area position

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Preston Prince, Fresno Housing Authority’s CEO and Executive Director, is set to leave his post at the end of March to join the Santa Clara County Housing Authority in the Bay Area.
Preston’s resignation is effective March 31 and the housing authority’s board of commissioners expects the transition to a replacement will be smooth as the agency continues its work in creating and sustaining vibrant communities within Fresno County.
In a statement, the housing authority said Preston left a strong legacy to affordable housing in the Fresno area after serving the county for 14 years.
During his tenure, he was instrumental in creating partnerships with public and private agencies and increasing the level of awareness that stable housing plays for low-income families. His commitment to creating healthy neighborhoods and improving educational, health and wellness outcomes for all residents leaves Fresno Housing in a strong position for continued dedication to its mission.