Fresno house fire may have been started by water heater

FRESNO Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A fire at a southeast Fresno home on Tuesday may have been caused by a faulty water heater, according to Fresno firefighters.

Firefighters responded to a call around 2:30 p.m. in the area of East Washington and North Maple Avenues. When firefighters arrived they say smoke was coming from the attic as well as a subfloor of the home, which lead them to believe the fire was inside the walls.

Firefighters say after breaking into the wall they were able to locate the fire near a water heating unit and were able to put it out with minimal damage to the house.

According to firefighters, a possible water heater mechanical failure may have started the fire.

There was minimal damage to the house and no injuries were reported by officials.