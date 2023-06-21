FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Zero emission trucks and vehicles took over the Save Mart Center on Wednesday as Fresno hosted its first-ever Zero Emission Truck and Off-Road Showcase.

The California Air and Resources Board (CARB) and CALSTART believed bringing this event to Fresno was important because it serves as the agriculture and economic hub in the central valley.

“It was very important to bring these vehicles here to the communities in Fresno and to show that these are market-ready commercially available vehicles, equipment, and infrastructure solutions,” said Valerie Thorsen, Deputy Director for the San Joaquin Valley at CALSTART.

A wide range of vehicles were on display from medium size vans all the way up to class A trucks.

“It’s off-road equipment, it’s AG equipment, and its construction equipment. And all of these are solutions that can be put in place today,” said Thorsen.

Those in attendance were able to test drive over 20 different zero-emission trucks and vehicles.

Truck driver Alex Nino who has over 2 million followers on TikTok, got a chance to try out electric trucks for the first time.

He says there are a few changes he would like to see before making the switch from diesel fuel to hydrogen or electric-powered trucks.

“ If we can get the electric trucks to do 1200 miles plus and charge quick at the end of the day because when you are driving trucks you don’t really have much time to stay one hour in one place,” said Nino.

Inside the Save Mart Center was a resource fair, providing businesses and individuals with information on how to receive funding to help purchase one of these zero-emission vehicles.

But going green doesn’t come cheap. With a price tag of up to $500,000, the resource fair aims to connect people to funding opportunities.

California is also the first state to end the sales of combustion trucks by 2036, which means you might see more of these quiet freight liners on the road sooner rather than later.