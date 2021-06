FRESNO, California. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Fresno-area hospital is asking for the public’s help in finding the family of a patient who has yet to be identified.

Officials from Community Regional Medical Center say an unidentified man believed to be in his late 20s or early 30s is currently hospitalized.

The hospital is hoping to identify the man or track down his family.

Anyone with information is asked to call (559) 459-2251 and leave your name and contact number.