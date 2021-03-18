Fresno honors woman who saves around 500 animals a month

FRESNO, California (KGPE) – Mona Ahmed dedicated her life to rescuing animals after she lost her German Shepherd, Rex, to cancer.

“I had no idea what it really felt like to love an animal and when I used to hear people going in a burning building to save a cat, I could not understand at that time, now I will jump and say move away, let me go get your cat,” said Mona Ahmed, the owner of Fosters 4 Rescues Fresno.

Ahmed saves around 500 animals a month through her nonprofits, Fresno Furry Friends and Fosters 4 Rescues Fresno – and through a partnership with the Kirkland Foundation transports animals out of Fresno to find homes elsewhere in the country.

“One that we can solve in animal overpopulation and I feel like Mona has done an incredible job just putting a dent in that and there are literally thousands of animals scattered around the United States that are alive because of her work,” said Kyle Kirkland, President, Kirkland Foundation.

“She just does it and she is just an amazing, wonderful person, we’re lucky to have her in our community,” said Virginia Lubisich, a volunteer with Fosters 4 Rescues Fresno.

Ahmed also adopted the dog park at Woodward and partnered with city agencies to make improvements. Her devotion to animals throughout Fresno led Councilmember Garry Bredefeld to nominate her for woman of the year.

“This is a woman who for 17 years has been rescuing animals, dogs and cats, seven days a week, 17 years, probably tens of thousands of animals every year. You know, she’s an angel and wanted to recognize her tremendous work,” said Bredefeld.

“I just did it from my heart. That was my whole passion, and I will keep on doing it ’til the day I die,” said Ahmed.

Fosters 4 Rescues continues to ask for volunteers. Ahmed can be contacted on 559-977-0151.