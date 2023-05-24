FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A home caught on fire this morning at 4005 East Madison Avenue due to a cooking incident with grease. House was fully involved in the fire but there were no major injuries, according to the Fresno Fire Department.

According to the Fresno Fire Department, they received the call around 9:40 a.m.

Fire officials say that residents of the house were cooking when the grease on the pan caught on fire, and they put the grease into the sink, making the fire bigger. When the home caught on fire, they alerted their neighbor, and they were able to make it out of the house by the time the firefighters arrived.

According to the Fresno Fire Department, the first unit arrived within 3 minutes and helped the neighbor along with the four residents of the house. One of them was taken to the hospital for minor smoke inhalation.

“The Fresno Fire Department reminds everybody that in the event of a grease fire, the most important thing to do is cover that fire with a lid to smother the fire,” said Christine Wilson who is the Public Information Officer of the Fresno Fire Department. “What we don’t want you to do is take that grease fire and place it in the sink. Once water hits that grease that’s on fire, is gonna make the fire bigger and cause any significant amount of damage to the home as well possible burn injuries to the home-owner.”

All the residents of the house will receive help from the American Red Cross.