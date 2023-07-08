FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A home was engulfed in flames Saturday afternoon and investigators are determining what started the blaze, according to the Fresno City Fire Department.

Firefighters say around 12:45 p.m. they responded to a residence near Walnut and Jensen Avenues where they found a home engulfed in flames.

The fire was reportedly coming out of every window and door and fire crews said it was spreading through the grass, threatening the surrounding residences.

Fire officials say the alarm was upgraded to a second alarm for additional resources, and the fire was eventually contained.

Fresno Fire says they used a thermal imager in an effort to determine if anyone was inside the home.

The cause of this fire remains under investigation.