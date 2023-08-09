FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – It’s been 78 years since the United States dropped an atomic bomb on the Japanese cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki. The bombings killed thousands of people and ultimately led to the surrender of Japanese forces, ending World War Two.

In Nagasaki, Japan, a somber ceremony was held to mark the anniversary. Participants observed a moment of silence at 11:02 a.m., the time the bomb known as “Fat Man” exploded over the city.

“Now is the time to show courage and make the decision to break free from dependence on nuclear deterrence,” said the mayor of Nagasaki.

A similar sentiment echoed in Fresno, at a local observance of the tragic time in U.S. and Japanese history.

“May peace triumph at last,” said Bishop Joseph Brennan of Fresno’s Catholic Diocese.

Words of peace and hope, as the community ends a three-day observance of the bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, Japan, and the loss of over 300,000 lives. Bishop Brennan offered an emotional prayer at this fourth annual commemoration by The Human Rights Coalition of the Central Valley.

“May the words division, patron, and war be banished from the heart of every man and woman,” Bishop Brennan said.

Fresno’s Nagasaki commemoration happened at 11 a.m. – the exact moment the atomic bomb strike occurred on Aug. 9, 1945. The horrors of the day were remembered by one young speaker.

“The city looked nothing like it was before. Houses were burning and slowly spreading from building to building, many people were on the floor screaming and trying to move,” she said.

A moment of silence ended a three-day fast for those taking part, as San Francisco’s Consul General of Japan spoke of the healing that has occurred between the United States and Japan. And in particular, Japan’s relations with California and the valley.

“The striving communities of those who immigrated here have helped establish a positive relationship between California and Japan despite many hardships,” said Yasushi Noguchi, Consul General of Japan in San Francisco.

The Nagasaki commemoration was held at the Shinzen Friendship Garden at Fresno’s Woodward Park.