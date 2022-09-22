FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno held its first Neighbors Night Out to strengthen relations in the community.

The Fresno police department and the neighborhood watch came together to host events in neighborhoods across Fresno.

The event is all in an effort to help promote police and community partnerships

The event took place in parks across the city and give people a chance to speak with officers on how to make their communities safer.

Fresno Police Chief Paco Balderrama made his way across the city to different events so he could talk with people about concerns they have.

Balderrama says the neighborhood watch is crucial to the police department when it comes to solving and preventing crimes. he says this event is aimed at encouraging neighbors to get to know one another but also get to know what the neighborhood watch does.

“We don’t have enough police officers to have one in every neighborhood and on every street corner. We highly depend on our community to get involved, when they see something that is either a crime or something going on that’s suspicious, we encourage them to call. And it is only through their involvement that we can respond and solve crime in our community.”

The Fresno City Council set aside $300,000 for the neighborhood watch program to revive it. Balderrama says Neighbors Night Out is part of that effort.