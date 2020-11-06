Fresno holds community workshop in a bid to reduce city crime

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – Fresno’s “Summit on Violence” workshop Thursday saw city leaders working with the community in a bid to reduce crime.

The meeting saw ideas presented from nearly 50 youth and community members, recommending offering teenagers options such as after school programs, youth programs, and job programs.

Speakers say part of the answer requires community outreach at a grass-roots level.

