FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno High School’s track and cross country team is hosting a fundraiser next month and is asking the community to help them raise funds for new equipment and shoes.

One of the coaches of the track and cross country team, Jesus Campos, says they are doing this fundraiser to try to raise funds for mainly shoes.

There are about 30 kids on the team and Campos says most of them come from low-income families who can’t afford training shoes. Training shoes are also called spikes.

Campos says he knows firsthand how having support makes a difference in athletes’ lives.

“I do remember when I was in high school and when my coach gave me a new pair of running shoes because I was like the students that I’m working with and, of course, it feels good and then you want to be out there and say look they gave me shoes,” Campos said.

The fundraiser will be on Feb. 3 at 9 a.m. at Fresno High School’s track. Tickets are $25 and it can also get you a t-shirt.

The family event allows people to choose to run or walk a 5K or a mile, and there will also be a kids’ 100-meter race.

It’s not just financial hurdles, the team’s actual hurdles have seen better days.

“I’m hoping that with this fundraiser we can get better equipment, newer equipment for our team, our hurdles here are really bad, and we have some hurdles here,” said Tyler Speir, who is a senior at Fresno High School.

Any funds that are raised will also go towards fixing the holes that are in the track and entry fees to take the kids to track meets out of town.

“Maybe just get more equipment for us, I know our track is a little messed up and we don’t have a pole vault pit or anything like that,” said Evanhy Vazquez, who is a senior at Fresno High School.

Campos says people should sign up by Jan. 20. For those wanting to participate or donate can visit Run Sign Up 5,000.