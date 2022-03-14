FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A fight at Fresno High School Monday ended with six students arrested and two officers suffering minor injuries, police say.

At approximately 12:39 p.m., police received a call from administrators at the high school regarding a fight that was taking place between six students. While trying to break up the fight two officers sustained minor injuries. During the fight, the officers and other school staffers were able to help break up the fight and all six students were detained by police.

Police say shortly afterward, parents began arriving on the campus. Officers say one parent asked to see their child, and when told that it was not possible to accommodate that request, the parent forced their way back. The parent was physically restrained and detained by officers, according to officers on the scene.

Some of the students involved were transported to an area hospital and all six were arrested and will be facing criminal charges related to fighting on campus and possibly assaulting a police officer.

Investigators say some of the parents may have been aware that the fight was going to occur as early as 10:30 a.m. and notified school staff. Police say the break bell was rung early to try to avoid the confrontation, which occurred anyway.