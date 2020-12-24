Fresno healthcare workers exhausted, continue pleas to community to not gather for Christmas

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Fresno hospital staff are stressed, exhausted, and are continuing to ask the community to not gather for the holiday.

The hospitals are sending the message as beds continue to fill up and staffing shortages get worse.

Those on the front lines ask that people don’t gather, wear your mask, and social distance.

“It is so overwhelming to know that we need more body bags,” said St. Agnes Medical Director Dr. Alan Givertz. “I think the only thing that we can do is take it day by day.”

The hospitals have been pleading to the community to follow CDC guidelines for months, and while they know everyone is tired, many workers fear they cannot handle another surge.

“You are having 30-year-olds lose their lives,” said Community Medicals Center Amanda Villamizar. “It is heartbreaking. They are too young, you know.”

These frontline workers are suffering the emotional toll of holding the hands of people taking their last breaths.

“We are still human. And even though they aren’t our loved ones, we take it to heart as well,” said CMC Emergency Room Nurse Margot Rodriguez.

“It is one thing to say you want something to end,” said CMC Surgical Nurse Camy Witte. “it is another thing to do something to end this.”

The workers asking people that if they gather to be careful.

“You’ve got to wear your mask,” said Kaiser Permanente Physician in Chief Dr. Shahzad Jahromi. “You’ve got to social distance. You’ve got to wash your hands. And also we’re asking that if you are going to gather, gather outside to be a little bit safer.”

Healthcare officials want to also remind the public that if you have tested positive for COVID and only have mild symptoms, do not go to the hospital. There are not enough beds. Only come in when you have serious symptoms like not being able to eat, drink, or breathe.