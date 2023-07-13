FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – With scorching temperatures in the forecast, health experts warn those who work outside need to be extra aware of the potential dangers while working in the heat.

Doctors say, if safety measures aren’t followed, workers could end up in the emergency room or even worse.

“So, you’re gonna have heat illness it starts like heat exhaustion nausea vomiting I don’t feel so good,” said Dr. Campagne with the University of California San Francisco.

She says once heat exhaustion sets in it can quickly turn into heat stroke.

“As that comes you can get more confused, maybe your friends notice your acting funny, some people think you can get drunk you can get altered and you can pass out, that goes into the idea of heat stroke,” said Campagne.

Once heat stroke sets in it doesn’t take long for the body to start shutting down.

Manuel Cunha President of the Nisei Farmers League has spent more than ten years making sure farmers and farm workers stay healthy in the heat.

He has these tips for everyone whose job takes them outside.

“Drink more cool water more often. Number two, wear the proper clothing. Number three, eat proper foods, don’t drink energy drinks or sugar drinks, and drink water more often,” said Cunha.

He also says, when possible it’s also a good idea to work in pairs.

“Partner up with somebody you watch that person and that person watching you just in case something is not right that person can then go to the supervisor and say hey it doesn’t look right,” said Cunha.

Another tip is to try to find shade and take frequent breaks.