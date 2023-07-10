FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Fire Department hazmat team responded to an inhalation hazard at a company that distributes cleaning products on Monday.

Fresno Fire crews say they responded to a business around 7:00 a.m. near 4th Street and Golden State Boulevard.

Investigators say there was some type of chemical spill in their storage area that was causing irritation to their employees.

A Fresno Fire HAZMAT team arrived and made entry and identified the area of the spill and contained that area.

Crews then worked with the company on getting the hazardous material cleaned up. No injuries were reported, according to investigators.