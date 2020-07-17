KSEE24 RESCAN /
KSEE24 has officially switched frequencies. You must rescan your TV if you use an antenna. Call 559-222-2411 Option 3 for more info.

Fresno hair salon considering moving some services outside

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – One Fresno salon owner would consider moving some services outside – if it gets the go-ahead from the state.

The Hungry Hair Salon and Spa in Fresno’s Fig Garden Village says there would be plenty of logistics to work through. That includes figuring out how to move equipment outside and how to keep clients comfortable in the heat, but they would be willing to give it a try.

“We have customers that want to come regardless,” said Lexie Riley with Hungry Hair Salon. “They’ll come anytime of day, outdoor, indoor. And, we have customers that aren’t going to like it, but it just depends on the person. But I know a lot of people at this point are eager to get their services done.”

Salon management says they invested both time and money to follow all safety guidance originally issued by the state. They are frustrated that they have had to close once again.

The owners are hoping the state will now loosen restrictions so they can re-open and temporarily service their clients outside.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Sunday Service
Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know